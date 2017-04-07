Vail Valley: Avon Transit continues free evening shuttle | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Town of Avon will add the Night Rider shuttle to its regular service, continuing to offer transportation around the valley floor between 6 and 10 p.m.

The Night Rider loop was added in February as part of a pilot program and was scheduled to end at the beginning of April. After reviewing the ridership, Avon Transit will continue to operate the Night Rider, providing service within the town core to locals and visitors, with stops at Westgate Plaza, The Aspens, West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Stone Creek, Buck Creek, Lake Street, Avon Station, Northside Kitchen, Buffalo Ridge, Walmart, ANB Bank, Christie Lodge and Eaglebend Apartments. The 36-minute loop runs seven times every evening.

In February, the town launched two pilot programs, the Night Rider and Wildridge Express shuttles. The town contracted with Peak 1 Express to provide these services, and the ridership of both shuttles was tallied on a weekly basis.

"After nearly eight weeks of service, the ridership showed evidence to continue with the Night Rider shuttle," Avon Transit Director Eva Wilson said. Peak 1 Express will continue to provide contracted services through April 16, after which Avon Transit will take over the route. The Wildridge Express On-Demand shuttle ended service as scheduled April 2.

For more information, call Wilson, 970-748-4111 or ewilson@avon.org.