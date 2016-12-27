Vail Valley Bizwatch: Art consultant brings ‘connection’ to clients | VailDaily.com

Business name: Larissa Wild Fine Art Consulting.

Location: The Vail Valley — will travel.

Date opened: January, 2016.

Owner: Larissa Wild Gould.

Contact info: Email art@larissawild.com or go to http://www.larissawild.com.

What goods or services do you provide? Art Consulting, developing art collections, art appraisals and collection management.

What’s new or exciting at your place? I just installed four commissioned artworks and am about to hang three more — see my Facebook page for pictures.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? My goal is to help clients create a meaningful and well researched art collection, in addition to decorating their homes. Larissa Wild is introducing an entirely new approach to fine art collecting to this valley and beyond. The approach is founded in the wonderful concept of “connection” and ensures that each work of art confidently presents elements of significance, beauty, and integrity.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? I believe art buyers are truly “patrons of the arts,” regardless of the size of the project, and that these patrons influence the art world, leaving a stamp on art history.

I hope to generate an experience where the patron is excited about the collaboration and their individual influence on the art world.

With Larissa Wild Fine Art, the clients are valued for their individual tastes and interests. I hope to serve as a resource, helping to expand and express each client’s artistic preferences and visions.

What can your customers expect from you? I engage the importance of art’s connection and placement within the architecture and environment of a given space.

“There should be a cohesive togetherness, a harmony between each art piece, and the interior design, the architectural structure, and the outdoor environment.”

Beyond the art and its surroundings, there is equal importance in facilitating connections between clients and artists. Such connections generate lasting memories and significance for the collection as a whole.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I have more than 20 years of experience in the museum, gallery and international fine art world. With a degree in fine art from the National Art School in Australia I bring an international perspective of the fine art world.

Having lived in mountain resorts across the globe, I have the ability to bring you a unique perspective on artwork for mountain homes. As the director of a fine art gallery in Beaver Creek for over five years, I have placed a significant amount of artwork in homes through out the rocky mountains as well as across the country and internationally.

I have also completed the core course in personal property appraisal with the International Society of Appraisers.