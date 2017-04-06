Vail Valley: Country crooner Gary Allen will headline Gypsum Daze concert | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — Country crooner Gary Allen will headline the 2017 Gypsum Daze concert, traditionally one of the largest summertime music events in the valley.

The Saturday, July 15 concert bill will also feature the Swon Brothers as the opening act.

Gary Allen

During his 17-year recording career, Allen's nine studio and greatest hits albums have produced 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including four No. 1 singles — 2003's "Man to Man" and "Tough Little Boys," 2004's "Nothing On but the Radio" and 2013's "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)." Seven other singles reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts including "Her Man," "It Would Be You," "Right Where I Need to Be," "The One," "Best I Ever Had," "Life Ain't Always Beautiful" and "Watching Airplanes."

"We conducted a survey of people who attended last year's Gypsum Daze concert to find out who they would like to see this year and Gary Allen was a popular choice," said Krista DeHerrera, special projects and marketing coordinator for the town of Gypsum. Likewise, many respondents cited the Swon Brothers in the survey.

DeHerrera said the Swon Brothers are an up-and-coming American country music duo consisting of Zach and Colton Swon. In 2013, they finished in third place on the fourth season of NBC's "The Voice." They were the first duo to make it from the Top 12 live shows to the season finale.

With the headliner announcement, DeHerrera added that tickets are now on sale for the July 15 event. Concert tickets are $15 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Additionally, $100 VIP packages are available that include a catered dinner, two complimentary beverages, early entry to the concert grounds and VIP parking.

The Gypsum Daze concert is the concluding event of the town's four-day summer celebration. For more information about the entire Gypsum Daze schedule, in addition to concert ticket information, go to http://www.townofgypsum.com/events/gypsum-daze.