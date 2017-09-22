Vail Valley DACA renewal clinic designed to answer immigration questions

More information: Go to novaklawoffice.com.

What: Clinic about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal applications and knowing your rights.

AVON — If you're in the United States on a DACA deferral, chances are your life is made of questions.

A seminar is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, to provide some answers.

Local immigration attorney Amy Novak is hosting the clinic from noon to 2 p.m. at Avon Elementary School.

"It's for renewals for those who are eligible and for anyone else who wants to know their rights," Novak said.

If you're trying to renew your DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — bring your old DACA/EAD Employment Authorization Document.

Given all the media attention, people seeking DACA renewals have not been stampeding local immigration attorneys.

"People either don't know or are afraid, or they need a resource for information," Novak said.

If your DACA expires on or before March 5, 2018, you can get another two years, but only if you apply by Oct. 5, 2017, Novak said.

It costs $495 to renew, Novak said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.