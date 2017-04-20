Vail Valley Partnership is celebrating success | VailDaily.com

Success doesn't come easy in the Vail Valley. Our cost of living, lack of attainable housing and workforce pipeline create very real challenges to business success. Eagle County, after all, is situated in a unique high-alpine ecosystem. Our communities derive extraordinary economic and social benefits from the ongoing health and beauty of our natural environment.

While success may not come easy, there is real opportunity for committed, hard-working entrepreneurs to live the life of their dreams in Eagle County. Locals know that we define success differently here. We're focused on building and sustaining a business-friendly community that is welcoming, supportive and appreciative of success.

Vail Valley Partnership's annual Success Awards are the opportunity for us to reflect upon the contributions our business community makes to the community, and to recognize the variety of great work happening in our community. The 14th annual Success Awards, on Friday, May 12, at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, recognizes businesses that have excelled throughout the past year and acknowledges their hard work and dedication as the best in the Vail Valley. These businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley's community and economic growth, and help make our legendary quality of life possible.

Here's a look at this year's finalists:

ACTIVELY GREEN AWARD

Chosen from all Walking Mountains Actively Green certified business for promoting a community culture of sustainability:

• American Plumbing Heating & Solar.

• iTrip Vacations.

• Manor Vail.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Chosen among community nominees with 11 or more employees that demonstrates ethical business practices, professionalism, a strong community involvement and a positive social and/or economic impact on the region.

• Eagle County Schools.

• East West Destination Hospitality.

• The Bookworm.

BEST PLACE TO WORK

Chosen among nominees as an organization that supports professional growth and development for employees, as well as rewards employees through additional or unique benefits, incentives, flex-work schedules, or other employee focused efforts:

• Colorado Mountain College.

• Town of Vail.

• The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa.

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD

Chosen by Vail Valley Partnership Board Chairman Mark Herron for his leadership and contributions to the Vail Valley economy and Vail Valley Partnership by virtue of his tenure as board member and past board chair:

• Mike Brumbaugh — Venture Sports.

COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD

Chosen among nominees to recognize an individual or organization which has contributed to the public good through programs, funding, volunteerism and generally giving back to the community:

• Eagle River Watershed Council.

• Gallegos Corporation.

• Mikayla Curtis — Eagle River Youth Coalition.

HEALTHY WORKPLACE

Chosen from all HealthLinks/Healthy Business certified businesses for promoting and encouraging a workplace of health and wellness:

• RA Nelson.

• Town of Vail.

• Vail Valley Foundation.

MEMBER OF THE YEAR

Chosen by Vail Valley Partnership staff members for their continuous engagement and support of partnership efforts:

• Laurie Mullen — West Vail Liquor Mart.

NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR

Chosen from nominated registered 501(c) organizations with six or more employees for demonstrating outstanding contributions to the community with services that set the organization apart:

• Bright Future Foundation.

• Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

• SOS Outreach.

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Chosen from nominated businesses with 10 or fewer employees that demonstrates ethical business practices, professionalism, a strong community involvement and a positive social and/or economic impact on the region:

• 10th Mountain Whiskey.

• Mauriello Planning Group.

• The Bunkhouse.

SMALL NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR

Chosen from nominated registered 501(c) organizations with five or less employees for demonstrating outstanding contributions to the community with services that set the organization apart:

• Eagle River Youth Coalition.

• Education Foundation of Eagle County.

• The Cycle Effect.

TOURISM PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Chosen from community nominees for exceptional professional performance that consistently goes above and beyond in customer service, sales or operational leadership.

• Anna Mattingly — Four Seasons.

• John Knight — World Fly Fishing Championship.

• Magda King — Antlers at Vail.

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Chosen among nominees 35 years and younger, demonstrating a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance and creativity:

• Aja Vogelman — Vilar Performing Arts Center.

• Beth Markham — Walking Mountains Science Center.

• Lexi Mossman — MountainFit.

Special thanks to our Awards Selection Committee comprised of last year's Success Awards winners including: Amy Cassidy, Antlers at Vail, Kristen Bertuglia, MindSprings Health, Resort Books, The Gallegos Corporation, Vail Valley Charitable Fund, Vail Valley Jet Center, Walking Mountains Science Center and West Vail Liquor Mart.

These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley's business community and economic growth. Please join me in thanking each of them for their accomplishments and contributions to our community.

Chris Romer is president and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at http://www.VailValley Partnership.com.