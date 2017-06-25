Vail Valley volunteer helps with Literacy Project annual luncheon, June 29 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE-VAIL — Rebekah Zenor is a self-described "jack of all hobbies and master of none."

While the New Hampshire transplant has dedicated her working hours to the Slifer Smith and Frampton real estate team for nine years, she takes a more extemporaneous approach to her free time.

"I dabble in everything — sailing, hiking, climbing, volunteering, swimming, travelling, skiing, rugby, biking, and golfing," Zenor said. "By keeping things moving, I never get bored."

The Literacy Project of Eagle County is especially grateful for the "volunteering" component of Zenor's dabbling. For the past six years, Zenor has helped to organize The Literacy Project's largest fundraising event of the year, their annual luncheon and silent auction. Her duties vary each year, from creating name tents and organizing the guest list, to facilitating the check-in process at the event.

"I choose to volunteer with The Literacy Project because I have a profound appreciation for their mission," said Zenor. "Of all the subjects we learn in school, language skills are the ones that reflect upon us daily. Speaking and writing well expand one's opportunities in virtually every field."

It takes a team of dedicated volunteers and staff to put on The Literacy's Project's annual luncheon and silent auction each year. The event provides volunteer opportunities for Literacy Project supporters outside of the normal cycle of the school year.

"While I always enjoy the keynote speaker's address, what I love most about the luncheon usually comes later," Zenor said. "Sloan Munter, The Literacy Project's Volunteer Coordinator, invites students who are part of the program to stand in front of this huge, intimidating group of people. They muster an incredible amount of poise and confidence to speak about how much The Literacy Project has meant to them and the impact it has had on their lives. It brings me to tears every year, as I swell with love and admiration for the students."

All proceeds from the annual luncheon and silent auction benefit The Literacy Project of Eagle County's six key literacy education programs. The Literacy Project is a nonprofit organization offering free assistance to Eagle County residents of all ages in acquiring the reading, writing, and speaking skills that will help them thrive in our community.

This year's luncheon will feature keynote speaker Mike Johnston. During the two terms that Johnston served in the Colorado Senate (District 33), he helped pass major legislation, including the "Dream Act." He also sponsored the READ Act, which provided $20 million to school districts for additional literacy support programs including full-day kindergarten. Johnston is a former educator and principal, and the author of the book "In the Deep Heart's Core."

Johnston grew up in Eagle County, where his family owns The Christiana Lodge in Vail. In early 2017, he announced his candidacy for governor. For his presentation at The Literacy Project luncheon, Johnston will address the future of education in Colorado.

For more information, The Literacy Project, 970-949-5026, email literacy@evld.org or go to http://www.literacyprojecteaglecounty.org.