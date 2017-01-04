I-70 reopens westbound at Eagle | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Vail is under winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Friday.

Check back here for updates on road conditions, weather and ski updates.

#I70West MM 147 Eagle open after vehicle extraction — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 4, 2017

#I70WB CLOSED at the Eagle exit, mm147, due to multiple crashes and safety. Alt route is HWY 6. @CSP_Eagle @ColoradoDOT @EagleCountySO — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 4, 2017

Heavy Traffic #I70West,up to 90 min. total travel time from Denver/C-470 to Eisenhower Tunnel,MM 259-215 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 4, 2017

No injuries reported from this crash. Please #SLOWDOWNMOVEOVER for all emerg vehicles! https://t.co/KmqIteC67E — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) January 4, 2017

There is a vehicle crash involving an @EagleCountySO patrol vehicle at #I70WB mm145, between Eagle and Gyp. #slowdownmoveover @CSP_Eagle — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 4, 2017

Latest radar loop early this morning shows showers of rain & snow increasing. Be prepared before heading out on the roads today! #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/pxyMrj094m — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) January 4, 2017

CON (L3). AVALANCHE WATCH in place. Size of avys will increase. Easterly wind-loaded areas most dangerous. https://t.co/TfP7PWuk2j — CAIC Vail and Summit (@CAICsummit) January 4, 2017