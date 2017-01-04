I-70 reopens westbound at Eagle | VailDaily.com

I-70 reopens westbound at Eagle
January 4, 2017
VAIL — Vail is under winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Friday.
#I70West MM 147 Eagle open after vehicle extraction
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 4, 2017
#I70WB CLOSED at the Eagle exit, mm147, due to multiple crashes and safety. Alt route is HWY 6. @CSP_Eagle @ColoradoDOT @EagleCountySO
— Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 4, 2017
Heavy Traffic #I70West,up to 90 min. total travel time from Denver/C-470 to Eisenhower Tunnel,MM 259-215
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 4, 2017
No injuries reported from this crash. Please #SLOWDOWNMOVEOVER for all emerg vehicles! https://t.co/KmqIteC67E
— Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) January 4, 2017
There is a vehicle crash involving an @EagleCountySO patrol vehicle at #I70WB mm145, between Eagle and Gyp. #slowdownmoveover @CSP_Eagle
— Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) January 4, 2017
Latest radar loop early this morning shows showers of rain & snow increasing. Be prepared before heading out on the roads today! #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/pxyMrj094m
— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) January 4, 2017
CON (L3). AVALANCHE WATCH in place. Size of avys will increase. Easterly wind-loaded areas most dangerous. https://t.co/TfP7PWuk2j
— CAIC Vail and Summit (@CAICsummit) January 4, 2017
3" of fresh snow this morning and it's still coming down! #vailsnow
— Vail (@vailmtn) January 4, 2017