Vail’s Ford Park parking closing April 13 — 17 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Beginning at midnight Thursday, April 13, through 6 a.m. Monday, April 17, the Ford Park and soccer field permit parking lots will be closed temporarily to accommodate the free Spring Back to Vail concert on Saturday, April 15.

Parking options for all pink parking pass holders will include use of the 125-space lot at the Vail Golf & Nordic Center clubhouse, 1775 Sunburst Drive. The lot will be available for displaced pink pass holder parking following the Saturday season closure of the Vail Nordic Center. Parking pass holders are asked to display their hang-tag permits for access to the lot. Increased bus service will be offered from the nearby clubhouse bus stop with 15-minute frequency from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Additional parking options during the closure include Donovan Park, 1600 S. Frontage Road West, and along the North Frontage Road in West Vail.

Spring Back to Vail has become known for its outstanding music, and is returning to the Ford Park venue after a three-year absence. The headliner for the April 15 free concert event presented by Bud Light is the 123GO! Project. This will mark the first free outdoor performance for the band, which includes Stefan Lessard from Dave Matthews Band and Mike McCready from Pearl Jam. The opening act is MAGIC! the Toronto-bred, Los Angeles-based quartet that topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts with its debut single "Rude" in 2014. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 6 p.m.

Access to Venue

Access to the concert venue at Ford Park will be limited to transit or pedestrians only as the South Frontage Road will be closed for passenger drop-off or pick-up by private vehicles. The closure area is from the east side of the Vail Village parking structure east to the Pulis Bridge on Vail Valley Drive. The town will provide express bus service from the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures to transport concert-goers directly to the venue.

The express buses will begin running at 4 p.m. with continuous, looped service along the South Frontage Road. Passengers will board from two locations: the north side of the Lionshead Transit Center and the north side of the Vail Village Welcome Center. The Ford Park bus stop will be used to return passengers to the villages. Staging for taxis and hotel shuttles will take place on the top deck of the Vail Village parking structure. Close-in ADA vehicular access will be accommodated. Call 970-479-2445 for details.

The Vail Police Department will be providing traffic control on South Frontage Road before, during and after the concert, with vehicular access limited to local traffic only. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and to use Interstate 70 or other alternate routes to access neighborhoods in East Vail.

Overflow parking will be allowed in designated areas on the north side of South Frontage Road until 11 p.m. if both the Vail Village and Lionshead Village parking structures fill to capacity. Motorists are asked to refer to variable message signs for real-time parking information.

In addition to the April 15 concert, Spring Back to Vail features a concert and pig roast on Vail Mountain earlier in the day, as well as an expo village throughout the weekend. Closing out the Spring Back to Vail activities will be the World Pond Skimming Championships at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Golden Peak. For a full list of activities, go to http://www.vail.com/springback.