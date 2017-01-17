 VIDEO: Avalanche rips through home at Kirkwood in California | VailDaily.com

This video shows the home the morning after the avalanche.Alpine County Sheriff's Office

KIRKWOOD, California — This video from the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in California shows an avalanche ripping through a home in the East Meadows subdivision in Kirkwood.

No one was home at time time.

The incident occurred Wednesday night.