VIDEO: Crash in Calif. road bike race leaves rider hanging above 30-foot drop | VailDaily.com

Check out this crash in a cycling race in the Santa Barbara Road Race 2017, Cat 3 final sprint. One rider was left hanging off the side of a retaining wall over a 30-foot drop to a dry creek bed.

“This is the crash that occurred at the sprint finish of the Cat 3 Santa Barbara Road Race. This year’s finish was DANGEROUS as the finish had us sprinting over a bridge that was about 30 ft to the dry creek bad below. One guy was extremely lucky that he was able to remain aware, as he’s tumbling around, and grab on the retaining wall to keep from falling. So scary!”