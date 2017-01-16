 VIDEO: First tracks on 20 FEET of new snow at Mammoth | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: First tracks on 20 FEET of new snow at Mammoth

Videographer Colin Farrell captured this footage on Mammoth’s Chair 22 after the area received 20 feet of snow in a 10-day storm cycle.

“It was pure joy,” Farrell told Powder magazine.