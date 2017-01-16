VIDEO: Snowplow crashes through guardrail, down 300-foot embankment after collision with semi | VailDaily.com

A video captured on U.S. 6 in the Spanish Fork Canyon in Utah on Thursday shows a semi truck forcing a snow plow over a 300-foot embankment.

“A semi truck decided to pass him on the right-hand side. That truck clipped the plow, and sent the plow across oncoming traffic,” narrowly missing potential head-on crashes, Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation, told the Salt Lake Tribune.

“He went through the guardrail,” he said. “And then it went down 300 feet of embankment, rolling several times.”

The driver was hospitalized, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, the Tribune reported.

Transportation official said they hoped the video would encourage drivers to not pass snow plows.