Walking Mountains Science Center announces fundraising, expansion campaign | VailDaily.com

AVON — Walking Mountains Science Center hosted a sold-out crowd at its fundraising gala, A Taste of Nature, on Wednesday, July 12. The evening celebrated a successful year of educational programs and sustainability initiatives, along with honoring Dr. Jason Glass and Alan Danson for their long-time commitment.

"Next year Walking Mountains will celebrate 20 years of providing hands-on science education and sustainability initiatives for our community," said Markian Feduschak, president of Walking Mountains Science Center. "Since opening the doors of the Science Center's Tang Campus in Avon six years ago, we have experienced exponential growth in our programs."

Walking Mountains Board of Directors has decided to fulfill this demand by launching a comprehensive fundraising campaign to expand its campus and programs. This expansion includes purchasing the 6-acre lot adjacent to the Science Center in Avon and 224 acres of land along Sweetwater Creek in Dotsero. The campaign will allow Walking Mountains to better serve the entire community from Vail to Gypsum well into the next 20 years.

Donors

A handful of supporters have already pledged money to the campaign. Jay, Molly and Amanda Precourt committed $1.5 million; the Borgen family committed $1 million; the Tang family donated $1 million and Eagle County Open Space donated $1 million.

The Borgen and Precourt families have joined together to help Walking Mountains create the Borgen Precourt Center for Sustainability to address the need for additional classroom, conference and office space at the Science Center campus in Avon. The Precourt family has designated $500,000 of their gift to the purchase and development of the Sweetwater Campus in Dotsero.

The Tang family and Eagle County Open Space donations went toward the acquisition of the adjacent 6 acres of land at the Science Center campus in Avon, which was purchased in December. A conservation easement was placed on 3.5 acres of that land and is held by the Eagle Valley Land Trust.

"We are most grateful that many families and individuals that made this campus possible are now providing the leadership support so we can increase our impact. We look forward to engaging the entire community to reach our fundraising goals and to sharing more of our exciting plans as they develop," Feduschak said.

Honorees

Danson received the Reach for the Peak Award for his commitment to Walking Mountains and his leadership role within the organization. Glass was honored with the Founder's Stewardship Award for demonstrating Walking Mountains' mission through his vision and leadership in the educational field and in promoting science education.