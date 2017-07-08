Wildfires currently consuming more than 33,000 acres across Colorado | VailDaily.com

NORTHWEST COLORADO — According to the InciWeb Incident Information System, there are nine significant wildfires burning across the state of Colorado.

Of those nine, three were 95 percent to 100 percent contained as of noon Saturday — the Hunter Fire about 20 miles southwest of Meeker, Dead Dog fire 10 miles north of Rangely and Lightner Creek Fire about 4 miles northwest of Durango.

The 412 Fire, first reported on June 23 about 7 miles south of Rico in the San Juan National Forest, is believed to have originated from a lightning strike, according to a report on InciWeb.

The report stated that as of noon Saturday, the fire is burning on 95 acres of timber and is growing slowly, at about 0.1 acre per every 12 to 72 hours. Crews are actively observing the fire for any movement south. A handful of road closures are still in effect in the area, but the fire has an estimated containment date of Saturday, July 15.

The East Rim Fire ignited on July 2 during a lightning storm. It is located 10 miles northeast of Dove Creek. The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management manage the majority of the lands burning; an adjacent parcel of private land is being protected. Fuel types are ponderosa pine, gamble oak and pinion pine.

The fire has consumed 689 acres and is 14 percent contained, according to Saturday's report on InciWeb. Crews plan to continue burnout operations to secure Forest Service Road 220 and improve control features near private lands.

Follow these links for the most up-to-date information on the Gutzler Fire east of State Bridge, the Peak 2 Fire near Breckenridge, the Peekaboo Fire burning 50 miles west of Craig and the Mill Creek Fire located 13 miles northeast of Hayden.

Statewide fire crews utilize the InciWeb Incident Information System to update the public on current fire conditions and wildfire status. Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov to learn more.