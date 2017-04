Wind leads to bad burn near Rifle | VailDaily.com

Strong winds caused an agricultural burn to nearly get out of control on Thursday as local fire crews had to be called to put it out. While the burn was permitted, nearly 3 acres went up in less than three minutes.

"Crews were able to confine the fire and keep it from jumping County Road 233 and nearby acreage," reads a Colorado River Fire Rescue press release. "There were no injuries reported and no structures damaged. Colorado River Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to check the weather forecast before conducting a controlled burn."

Fire crews responded with two water tenders and two brush trucks and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control also provided a brush crew.