Winter storm warning issued for Vail area; 15-30 inches in forecast | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much the Central Mountains, including the Vail area.

The warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday

The weather service is calling for 15 to 30 inches.

Read the full warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND JUNCTION CO

342 PM MST TUE JAN 3 2017

COZ010-017>019-040645-

/O.UPG.KGJT.WS.A.0001.170104T0700Z-170106T0700Z/

/O.EXB.KGJT.WS.W.0001.170104T1200Z-170106T1200Z/

GORE AND ELK MOUNTAINS/CENTRAL MOUNTAIN VALLEYS-

UNCOMPAHGRE PLATEAU AND DALLAS DIVIDE-

NORTHWEST SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS-SOUTHWEST SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS-

342 PM MST TUE JAN 3 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM MST

FRIDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND JUNCTION HAS ISSUED A

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW…WHICH IS

IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY. THE WINTER STORM

WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* LOCATIONS INCLUDE THE CITIES OF…ASPEN…VAIL…SNOWMASS…

RIDGWAY…GLADE PARK…TELLURIDE…OURAY…LAKE CITY…

SILVERTON…RICO…HESPERUS.

* TIMING…SNOW DEVELOPS LATE TONIGHT AND WILL CONTINUE OFF AND

ON THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. THE SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES…

ESPECIALLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATION…15 TO 30 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS

ON WEST FACING SLOPES.

* WINDS…WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH.

* IMPACTS…SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE

VISIBILITY FOR TRAVELERS AND RECREATIONISTS. ROADWAYS WILL

BECOME ICY AND SNOWPACKED MAKING TRAVEL DIFFICULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS AND BLOWING SNOW ARE ALSO

POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.