Woman gets 24 years for hit-run crash that killed pedestrian in Fountain | VailDaily.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting and killing a pedestrian with a car in Fountain and then fleeing the scene.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (https://goo.gl/tZMhr4 ) 29-year-old Rebecca Champigny was sentenced Monday for the March 2015 death of 66-year-old Jenny Carrillo.

Investigators say Champigny was trying to pass another car that had stopped for pedestrians when she hit Carrillo in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart. Champigny, who also hit two other cars, was accused of stealing the vehicle from her parents.

On Monday, she asked for forgiveness and promised to keep the Carrillo family in her prayers, saying “I am honestly so sorry for my choices that has taken a loved one.”

Carrillo had six children, as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

