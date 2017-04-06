Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder west of Denver | VailDaily.com

DENVER (AP) — A woman is recovering after she was struck by and trapped under a 1,500-pound boulder while she was hiking west of Denver.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/9LHG5o ) the 30-year-old woman’s legs were pinned for more than two hours under the boulder at the popular North Table Mountain Park in Golden on Wednesday. Rescuers used a hydraulic system to free her.

The woman, who had multiple fractures and was unconscious, was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Her name was not released.

Karlyn Tilley, a spokeswoman for the Golden Fire Department, says a man hiking with the woman told rescue crews he heard a loud crack and saw the boulder break loose.

Rockslides often occur during the spring freeze-thaw cycle, and large boulders can break free from mountainsides during drastic temperature changes.

