Work continues on Eagle-Thomasville road during week | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Crews last week finished critical construction work on part of National Forest Road 400 from Sylvan Lake State Park to the top of Crooked Creek Pass, but there is still more work to be done on other parts of the Eagle-Thomasville Road and roads located off of it. The remaining work will begin today and go through Sunday.

"During the last closure periods, members of the public removed barriers and entered into the road construction area creating a safety issue for themselves and our road crews," District Ranger Karen Schroyer said. "We realize these closures are a temporary inconvenience but they are in place for public safety while crews accomplish critical work. Please do not remove closure barriers during this temporary construction."

Remaining Road Closures and Dates include:

• Forest Road 507 (Woods Lake), will have daily closures starting Aug. 8 and 9

• Forest Road 506 (Burnt Mountain), will have daily closures Aug. 8 — Aug. 12.

• Forest Road 400, daily closures Aug. 13 only, depending on equipment and availability

Forest Road 400 from Sylvan Lake State Park to the top of Crooked Creek Pass is currently open for public use. Depending on equipment and availability, Forest Road 400 may be closed for one day Aug. 13 to wrap up construction efforts.