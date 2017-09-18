Carnes: President Jekyll or Mr. Hyde: Many sides of Donald Trump (column)

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this column at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Imagine attending last week's Oktoberfest in Vail Village and all they served was Bud Light and All-American hot dogs.

"But it's a German beer and food festival!" we'd shout in shock and confusion.

Sure, it's sort of a Deutschland bier, and I suppose you could put sauerkraut on a wiener, but that's not really the point, as it would not be the Oktoberfest we have come to expect.

And this is a perfect analogy for our current commander-in-chief.

Is President Donald Trump a Republican, a RINO (Republican In Name Only), a Democrat or what Chuck Todd of "Meet The Press" calls the leader of the seemingly anointed "True Trump" Party?

This is truly confusing, in a bipolar manner of speaking.

After dining, and presumably whining, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi over kicking the can down the road for the debt ceiling, is he now going head to head against Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell from his own party?

A few weeks ago, he announced plans to end President Barack Obama's DREAMer's under the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Last week, he then called them "good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs."

Does he want them to stay, or he is still demanding they leave?

Ann Coulter now asks, "At this point, who doesn't want Trump impeached?" and the conspiracy-loving fruitcakes at Breitbart have taken to calling him "Amnesty Don."

Should rednecks burn their Make America Great Again hats or buy more?

I am really confused.

Is he building a wall or repairing a fence?

Will he show his tax returns as promised, or should we wait for Equifax to release the data?

Are we attacking North Korea as a defensive measure, or are we all supposed to now refer to their dear leader as "Rocket Man" and just sit back hoping he really doesn't have the cajones to attack America?

While science was able to predict Harvey and Irma, saving countless lives, religion blamed it on gays and back in June, Trump announced, to the hoopin' and holerin' of his base, that the United States was pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Last Saturday, a White House spokeswoman said the president's stance on withdrawing from the deal had never been set in stone.

Did he really file for bankruptcy six times or is he a brilliant businessman for manipulating tax laws?

Is he a fan of the LBGTQ community, as he said repeatedly before the election, or is he committed to kicking all them funny boys (and girls) out of the military?

Is he a fan of the First Amendment or does he really want to shut down comedians and ESPN announcers who criticize him?

The neurosis of the man is as confusing as the title of Hillary's new book, mainly because she forgot to add the question mark (should have been titled "What Happened?").

Every other day we seem to have a different man as president, leaving most of us in constant states of confusion. Congress is ignoring him on issues such as funding for science and the Pentagon is ignoring him on its approach to climate change.

Whether he's President Jekyll or Mr. Hyde, maybe they're on to something.

Richard Carnes, of Edwards, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.