Vail Daily column: Chamber supports housing proposals | VailDaily.com

At times we at the Vail Chamber & Business Association wonder if our purpose is presented and understood by the local business people. I thought I would pass along a few things about us. Our mission statement is through effective communication and collaboration we are the trusted partner to Vail business and community stakeholders. We provide valuable resources to help foster growth and optimize the business environment for our members. Our vision is to be the liaison, voice and presence of the Vail business community, through coordination, collaboration and communication. Our Town of Vail involvement is being on or attending things like the TOV council meetings, Commission on Special Events (CSE) in order to be involved and understand what is happening in Vail.

The subject of housing is one of the most important and controversial issues in Vail. Recently the Town Council reviewed the Chamonix Neighborhood project. The commitment and effort by the TOV has been driven by the need to get more people to stay living and working in Vail. The most important aspect is the “sustaining the community” by providing the opportunity for home purchase by firemen, police officers, doctors, lawyers, hospital employees and regular folks who want to live and work in Vail. The Town Council looked at the proposal for the Marriott Residence Inn (on the site just west of the post office). There was much discussion on the pros and cons of the existing proposal. This proposal was different than the proposal that Peter Duman presented to the VCBA board months ago. The Chamber was in favor of the project. As with any project, there will be changes. The project is providing the opportunity for locals who will be living and working in Vail to do so. I personally very much liked that Steve Lindstrom, Vail Local Housing Authority described this project as “resident housing”. All of us that are employers (need resident employees). All residents and visitors to our great town need the services provided by “resident employees” in order to feel welcome and have top notch people working in all the places mentioned above – firemen, hospital staff, etc. The VCBA supports both projects – even with some changes – because the end result of more Vail local employees living and working in Vail is extremely important. It will keep Vail a vibrant and unique town.

