Vail Daily column: Should I become a Realtor? | VailDaily.com

Dear Joan,

I have a full-time job and two part-time jobs in the valley. I came to ski, and although my full-time job is on skis, it is not the same as free skiing, I have discovered. We are just barely into the ski season, and I am already trying to figure out how I can use my good people skills to earn more money and have more free time. Someone just suggested that I explore a real estate career. I got really excited but then discovered there are as many real estate agents in Vail as there are houses for sale. Is it worth exploring this avenue, or am I way too late?

Dear Career Changer,

One of my favorite sayings is “we are always looking for talent” when it comes to our real estate company policy. Your discovery on how many agents are already here was close, but there are actually about two residential listings for every agent in the valley currently, not one. However, the Pareto Principle (80/20 rule) is alive and well in the real estate market, meaning that about 20 percent of the Realtors do about 80 percent of the business in Eagle County. And, yes, we successful Realtors do have some freedom with our schedules, but we also spend a lot of time at our trade. I actually don’t consider it work because my passion is to help our clients achieve their goals, and I thrive on that. If you truly are good with people, that means you have potential to be a great Realtor because real estate clients work with Realtors they “know, like and trust.” You need to talk to a successful Realtor about your possible career choice to see if it sounds like the life style you might really enjoy. Then, if you are still interested, you will need to take the Colorado Real Estate classes (at a real estate office, on line or sometimes at CMC) and then find a company that has a program that teaches “how” to sell real estate.

We often have new agents productive in the first few months after they go through our program, and I am sure that other companies in the valley see that kind of success with talented agents they train. So the question is, are you willing to spend the time it takes to learn a new vocation and have the opportunity to reach all of your dreams? Just askin’. Best of luck to you!

