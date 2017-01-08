Vail Daily column: What are your goals for 2017? | VailDaily.com

As yet another year comes to a close and a new year begins, I find myself reflecting on what occurred during the past year and contemplating what lies ahead in 2017. And with that, of course, on come the New Year’s resolutions. It is pretty typical practice for all of us this time of year. Unfortunately, it is also typical practice to allow these new resolutions to fall to the wayside just as quickly as they were formed. How many people do you know each year that are “getting back in shape”? Ever notice how busy the gym is for the first few weeks of January, followed by a progressive thinning of the crowd as the year carries on? It is such a common phenomenon that even The Wall Street Journal recently commented on it, citing a Facebook report that showed gym check-ins surging to start the year, only to dwindle significantly by the start of February. So how do we prevent that? How do we change the course and make resolutions that stick?

Well, first and foremost, I would encourage you to stop thinking of it as a resolution and consider it a goal. I know the meanings of the words are relatively similar but would argue that, in this instance, the level of dedication behind each differs greatly. We are all conditioned to see resolutions as a yearly tradition; a time to set lofty ambitions that, just like all those Facebookers checking in at the gym, we typically lose focus on by about the end of January.

Change your Thinking

So, change your thinking. Consider it a goal and make it one with intention. Forget that it goes along with the arrival of New Year’s Day and think of it as what you would like to accomplish in the months and years ahead. Then commit. Put it on paper and be specific. Detail exactly what you hope to accomplish, how you intend to get there and on what timeline. Include check-in points and a way to hold yourself accountable. Finally, aim high and challenge yourself but keep your goals attainable.

That’s it. It’s not rocket science. But easier said than done, right? Where does one start? Well, that’s the beauty of it, it will be different for everyone. It is all a matter of what your priorities are and where you would like to be at this time next year.

For me personally, I found breaking my goals up in to categories to be a help. I set community-based goals that define the part I would like to play within this community and how I will give back in the upcoming year. I further have a large range of business goals. Some of these goals involve a greater, company-wide scale, while others involve my own personal development and achievements. And then finally, I have goals just for me. And, no surprise here, one of those happens to be getting back in shape. Please check in at the gym for me come February.

No one right formula

However, that is just my process and, as I said, it will be different for everyone. There is no one right formula or one right answer. Whatever your process and whatever your ambitions may be, big or small, personal or business related, the importance does not lie in what the goal is but rather in the courage to set it and the commitment to see it through. Sometimes you just have to do it. Ditch the resolutions and set a goal or two. It is a new year after all. Let’s make it a great one.

Sarah Franke is president of Group 970 Restaurants. She is a member of the Vail Chamber & Business Association Board of Directors.