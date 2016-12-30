Vail Daily column: Making Vail better | VailDaily.com

The following is an excerpt from a report by the Vail Homeowners Association board of directors. The association keeps a close eye on economic and political trends in and outside of the Vail community. The electronic version with links to supporting documents is available at http://www.vailhomeowners.com.

Happy holidays to you and may the new year bring much success and happiness. As we look forward to 2017, a number of challenges face the Vail community. Some are of long standing; others only recently came into focus. The most pressing issues are outlined below in this report.

This is also a time when we give thanks for the successes of the past year. Among some of the most important undertakings was shining a spotlight on the lack of attention to the dangerous issue of public safety due to increasing use of frontage road parking (which is caused by the lack of sufficient off-street parking). We raised questions about the lack of transparency in the adoption of a $50 million housing plan and the apparent rush to acquire open space lands; both initiatives raise more questions than answers. We also raised questions about the lack of specifics in the Eagle County ballot question to impose sales taxes for affordable housing; voters defeated the measure by 63 percent.

We continued to keep attention on the need for a sustainability focus by town leaders that benefits all of the Vail community, both homeowners and businesses, continuing to ask whether Vail is being oversold in a number of different respects. And we sought public debate over a host of other issues facing our community.

As we look forward to the coming year, we are more convinced than ever that the way forward requires transparency of action, input from all affected stakeholders and the ability to forge constructive compromise.

In terms of community outreach, we initiated a communication sharing agreement with other local nonprofit organizations that are allied in advancing a well-balanced, fair minded and inclusive community, thereby, increasing the range of our voice.

All of this and more was made possible by the support of the community and our membership.

If these issues, as well as those that will be published in upcoming commentaries, concern you, then get informed and become involved; join the Vail Homeowners Association and add your voice to our efforts. Government responds to the public; silence only enables those who would seek to profit in the absence of accountability.

Gail Ellis is the president of Vail Homeowners Association board.

