Vail Daily obituary: Ellen Marie Norgard, 1926-2017 | VailDaily.com

Ellen Marie Norgard, 90, passed away in her home on Jan. 9, 2017.

Ellen was born in Fremont City, Wisconsin, March 22, 1926, to parents John and Ella Leonhard. She attended Lake Geneva High School in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Ellen married Elmer Norgard (1923-2013) April 14, 1951 and a few years later moved to Eagle to own and operate a cafe and gas station. After many great years in Colorado she moved to Washington State to help raise her grandchildren.

Ellen will be remembered for her exuberant laugh, big smile, funny faces and her endless effort to keep everyone in line.

Survivors include son E.J. Norgard (Shannon); grandchildren Josh and Ethan Norgard; siblings Marjorie Rodriguez, John Leonhard and Joyce Fulton; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Please make a donation to Whatcom Hospice (www.whatcomhospice.org)