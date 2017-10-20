Letter: Chairlift friend saddened by Morrie Shepard’s passing

I read the article on Morrie Shepard's passing with sadness ("Morrie's stories," Wednesday, Oct. 18). I was skiing alone on a January day three years ago and I met Morrie on the Avanti lift. I told him where I was from, and he asked if I knew his neighbor (which I did). He then began to tell me his life story.

We had a delightful conversation on the lift ride and continued to ski together for several hours. I heard more stories, got several skiing tips and the complete history of Vail and its personalities. I remember that day like it was yesterday with great fondness for a man I only knew for a very short time.

Barry Gersick

Eagan, Minnesota