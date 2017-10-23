Letter: CMC Trustee candidate wants to move college into the next 50 years

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees from District 3, which is western Garfield County (although everyone college-wide has the right to vote in all Trustee elections).

As a former district administrator with the Eagle County school district and a former superintendent of schools in Lake County/Leadville, I have not only seen firsthand the value-added benefits of having Colorado Mountain College's presence in our mountain communities but also experienced partnership with various campuses on many innovative programs and projects.

As a current resident of Battlement Mesa/Parachute, I believe I am at that time in my professional life where I can "give back" and contribute my talents, experiences, insights and perspectives to an enterprise "on the move." Following a long career in kindergarten through 12th grade education, higher education, education policy work and education consulting (focused on school improvement and leadership development), my background and areas of expertise may well be beneficial to the college faculty, administration, students and communities it serves.

Colorado Mountain College is uniquely positioned to service students and communities across the heart of the state's central mountains and beyond. In this, the 50th-year celebration of CMC, both the opportunities and the challenges are greater than ever before. I look forward to being a part of the deliberative discussions to move the college forward on its path to the next 50 years. With your support and vote, I will have the privilege to do so.

Peg Portscheller

Parachute