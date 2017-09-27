Letter: Create a law to keep East Vail ‘pristine and unspoiled’

I am not an owner but a renter here in East Vail — nothing much to win or lose as far as my meager bottom line goes. However, somehow the fruits of my longtime labor in Vail crazily blessed me to end up here in a more than special place at the foot of Vail Pass, so beautiful and bold, the land of alpenglow.

No housing in East Vail. The bighorn sheep move to that sheltered tree area during times of stress and uncertainty. Folks, think of East Vail as our town's special tour ride on the free bus. Guests discover it and then love the results. What we really need is a special law to keep it all so pristine and unspoiled, so it forever stays the same.

Jim Carstensen

Vail