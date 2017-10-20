Letter: Disagree with Millar’s statements about NFL players taking a knee

I have to take exception with James Millar's statements in Valley Voices ("'More perfect union' comes from honoring flag, anthem," Wednesday, Oct. 18). He asks, "What is more unifying than Americans standing up and singing together about the one thing we share in this country, freedom?" Does Mr. Millar have any idea how often the freedom of black and brown people in this country is compromised just because of the color of their skin?

He says, "Much of the 'social injustice' reported is misleading." I wonder how he knows that. As to veterans totally agreeing with him, my very white, 21-year military veteran husband, were he still alive, would not agree. Perhaps Mr. Millar needs to switch his news source and read more history.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle