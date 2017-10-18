Letter: Do you really want government controlling housing?
October 18, 2017
Valley governments are thinking about expanding government housing — a good idea?
I've been a persistent critic of the corruption in Aspen's government. It's why they're trying to evict my family from the house we built with our own hands. (The local judge did so without a hearing. We missed a deadline when we were on a Kenyan mission trip installing water distribution pipes. I was taking my late Dad's place, who had just died escorting my 80-year-old Mom.)
To this day, the city refuses to look at my records that reveal compliance. So you might want to think about that before contributing more of your hard-earned money: The bigger the government, the less the liberty.
Lee Mulcahy
Aspen
