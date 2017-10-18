Letter: Gun restrictions can’t supersede Second Amendment to Constitution
October 18, 2017
When bad actions take place, such as what happened in Las Vegas, some people are so quick and desperate to propose ways to deter such actions from reoccurring that they have no care in the world about whether or not such deterrents violate the U.S. Constitution.
Case in point: People who want gun restrictions. They want action to be taken on this issue based on their emotions, moral entrepreneurship, amount of such incidents that occur and comparison of gun laws with other countries, but they can never back up their wishes with the Constitution. They think the former supersedes it and can only speculate hypothetical beliefs of the Founders if they were alive today.
Like it or not, the Constitution does not put a limit on how many guns or how much ammunition people can own, nor does it allow for amendments to be waived or suspended in times of crisis. The only constitutional way for any of that to be changed is for the process stated in Article V to be followed. Anyone who believes otherwise takes liberty for granted.
Mark Zloczover
Boynton Beach, Florida
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- James Millar: Where is this ‘social injustice’ supposedly behind the NFL national anthem protests?
- Letter: Mental health, substance-abuse treatment shouldn’t fall to police officers
- Kaiser VPs: It’s time to support mental health in Eagle County; vote yes on 1A (column)
- Vail Daily letter: White genocide nearly imminent in South Africa
- Letter: Vote for Jarnot to continue the school board’s positive direction
Trending Sitewide
- Teen who fell from Hotel Colorado balcony regains consciousness but condition still ‘extremely critical,’ her mom says
- Gypsum woman hangs herself at Garfield County Jail in Glenwood Springs
- Steadman Clinic knee surgeon Dr. Robert LaPrade uses Facebook Live to demonstrate orthopedic procedures to a global audience
- Morrie Shepard, Vail’s first ski school director, has taken his last lift ride
- Sonnenalp’s Solar Vail proposal could add 65 deed-restricted apartments at a cost of $4.2M to town of Vail