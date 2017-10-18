Letter: Gun restrictions can’t supersede Second Amendment to Constitution

When bad actions take place, such as what happened in Las Vegas, some people are so quick and desperate to propose ways to deter such actions from reoccurring that they have no care in the world about whether or not such deterrents violate the U.S. Constitution.

Case in point: People who want gun restrictions. They want action to be taken on this issue based on their emotions, moral entrepreneurship, amount of such incidents that occur and comparison of gun laws with other countries, but they can never back up their wishes with the Constitution. They think the former supersedes it and can only speculate hypothetical beliefs of the Founders if they were alive today.

Like it or not, the Constitution does not put a limit on how many guns or how much ammunition people can own, nor does it allow for amendments to be waived or suspended in times of crisis. The only constitutional way for any of that to be changed is for the process stated in Article V to be followed. Anyone who believes otherwise takes liberty for granted.

Mark Zloczover

Boynton Beach, Florida