Letter: Loss of Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale means loss of financial support
October 18, 2017
In support of James Guthrie's letter to the editor on Sunday, Oct. 8 ("Don't let the rummage sale die") the members of the Eagle Senior Site Council who operate out of the Golden Eagle Senior Center would like to also express our sorrow over the demise of the Eagle Valley Community Fund Rummage Sale.
For many years, we have sent volunteers to work countless hours for the preparation of and the sale itself. The financial benefits we receive from our work at the sale have enabled us to sponsor senior activities, trips, get-togethers, educational opportunities and services to our senior community.
We look at this as a very sad ending to a wonderful community benefit for our many nonprofits that have come to depend on the financial support they receive each year. This void will leave many groups, including ours, scrambling to find funds to replace the financial loss. We support and are willing to help any effort that may be made to bring this great asset back to our community.
Jacki Schempf
Eagle Senior Site Council president
