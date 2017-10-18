Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ on 1A, a tax on marijuana to help fund mental health

We don't have any facilities in Eagle County to deal with mental illness. None. The closest are a two-hour drive away.

This lack of treatment facilities and programs has been one of the most persistent problems we encounter. We finally have an opportunity to do something about it. Eagle County's Ballot 1A seeks your approval to tax recreational marijuana sale and production.

The revenue created will help to address the lack of facilities here. Like most sales tax-based revenue, the majority of the money raised will be contributed by purchases made by visitors to the county. More important, it is a tax on a want, not a basic need, so its impact on most residents will be minimal. It does not affect those who use or require use of medical marijuana products because those will not be taxed.

So let's do the right thing and please vote "yes" for 1A and let's help resolve this lack of treatment programs and facilities and make Eagle County a better place to live.

Sincerely,

Tsu Wolin-Brown

Edwards