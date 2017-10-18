Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ on 1A, a tax on marijuana to help fund mental health
October 18, 2017
We don't have any facilities in Eagle County to deal with mental illness. None. The closest are a two-hour drive away.
This lack of treatment facilities and programs has been one of the most persistent problems we encounter. We finally have an opportunity to do something about it. Eagle County's Ballot 1A seeks your approval to tax recreational marijuana sale and production.
The revenue created will help to address the lack of facilities here. Like most sales tax-based revenue, the majority of the money raised will be contributed by purchases made by visitors to the county. More important, it is a tax on a want, not a basic need, so its impact on most residents will be minimal. It does not affect those who use or require use of medical marijuana products because those will not be taxed.
So let's do the right thing and please vote "yes" for 1A and let's help resolve this lack of treatment programs and facilities and make Eagle County a better place to live.
Sincerely,
Tsu Wolin-Brown
Recommended Stories For You
Edwards
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- James Millar: Where is this ‘social injustice’ supposedly behind the NFL national anthem protests?
- Letter: Mental health, substance-abuse treatment shouldn’t fall to police officers
- Kaiser VPs: It’s time to support mental health in Eagle County; vote yes on 1A (column)
- Vail Daily letter: White genocide nearly imminent in South Africa
- Letter: Vote for Jarnot to continue the school board’s positive direction
Trending Sitewide
- Teen who fell from Hotel Colorado balcony regains consciousness but condition still ‘extremely critical,’ her mom says
- Gypsum woman hangs herself at Garfield County Jail in Glenwood Springs
- Steadman Clinic knee surgeon Dr. Robert LaPrade uses Facebook Live to demonstrate orthopedic procedures to a global audience
- Morrie Shepard, Vail’s first ski school director, has taken his last lift ride
- Sonnenalp’s Solar Vail proposal could add 65 deed-restricted apartments at a cost of $4.2M to town of Vail