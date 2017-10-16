Letter: Rush to table decision at ‘special meeting’ in Eagle-Vail

Aside from the fact that the agenda of the meeting was not properly noticed (C.R. 32-1-903), I was determined to attend. After all, it was going to be a "special" meeting.

The Eagle Vail Metro District board executive session that preceded the Thursday, Oct. 5, special meeting was a long one. Folks remained steadfast, however, waiting outside for close to an hour on the Eagle-Vail Pavilion deck in spite of the ferocious October wind. My stylish coiffure was no longer special.

The meeting began. I soon found myself thinking, what in the heck is going on here? Is a meeting special when a supposedly super-urgent resolution has now been determined in executive session to need more clarification? Is a meeting special when two of the three directors still in attendance had not even read the document that a second resolution proposed to adopt?

So, how will you know absolutely for certain that you have just attended a special Eagle Vail Metro District meeting? Well, that is easy!

When reckless rushed resolutions end in tumultuousness and a need to "table" those same resolutions, you can say unequivocally, I have just attended one! And, check out your hair — it will be a dead giveaway.

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail