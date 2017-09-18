Letter: Thank you for another successful Eagle River Cleanup

You did it again, Eagle Valley! The Eagle River, Upper Colorado River, Gore Creek and other tributaries in the valley got a thorough cleaning on Saturday, Sept. 9, and we have 300 hard-working volunteers to thank for a job well done.

This was the 23rd annual Eagle River Cleanup, a much-loved community event coordinated by the Eagle River Watershed Council. Despite beautiful weather that could have easily lured our volunteers to go and play in the river, they chose to clean it instead.

The Thank You BBQ following the cleanup provided our hungry, hot and tired volunteers with great food, Crazy Mountain beer, live music from First Chair, a free T-shirt and a prize drawing, none of which would have been possible without our event sponsors and 2017 business partners, including Vail Resorts Epic Promise, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, Eagle County, United Companies, town of Gypsum, town of Vail, Vail Daily, Antlers at Vail, Encore Electric, Loff Roofing Services, Vail Board of Realtors, Vail Rotary, Vail Valley Anglers, Walmart, Alpine Bank, Alpine Quest Sports, Buckhorn Valley Metro District, Eagle Ranch Association, Interstate Restoration, KZYR the Zephyr, Land Planning Collaborative, Leonard Rice Engineers, Lotic Hydrological, Minturn Anglers, RA Nelson, SGM, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Always Mountain Time, Arrowhead Alpine Club, Arrowhead Village, Colorado Department of Transportation, Crazy Mountain Brewery, Loaded Joe's, Moe's Original Bar-B-Que and TV8.

Extra thanks goes to our presenting sponsor, Vail Resorts Epic Promise, as well as the staff at the Broken Arrow Restaurant and the food servers of the day from Arrowhead Alpine Club. And an extended thank-you to CDOT staff for picking up all of the orange bags following the event.

This is a true community effort, and we couldn't do it without you.

Thanks,

Holly Loff

Executive director, Eagle River Watershed Council