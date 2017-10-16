Letter: Thank you for your support of the Food Rescue Express food drive

Thank you, Wells Fargo Community Fund, for your continuous support for all these years. Walmart, Epic Promise and Colorado Mountain Express, Eagle Rive Fire Protection Engine 7 and Engine 5, thanks for your support during our eighth-annual food drive for Food for Kids Backpack Program.

To all the people who contributed food so that we can continue our program, you are the best there is. We are in our eighth year for the program, and during the eight years, we have fed 13,000 kids and packed and delivered almost 79,000 meals.

Also, thank you to Blues Against Hunger Society for their recent food drive. A very special thank you to Vail Ski Patrol and Rebecca for all you do during the year. To find out more about our program, you can go to our website, foodrescuexpress.org.

Toni Berns

Food Rescue Express