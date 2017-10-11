Letter: Thank you to Colorado Mountain College for our son’s education
October 11, 2017
Thank you for publishing the article about Colorado Mountain College and the letter from Dr. Carrie Hauser, CMC president ("Colorado Mountain College: 50 years of gratitude," Monday, Oct. 2).
We owe a great debt of gratitude to CMC for the education of our son, which prepared him for his successes the past 25 years. After high school in Washington State, our son did not want to continue his education. He was not an enthusiastic student, and there was no field or college he wanted to enter that suited his desired lifestyle.
We were fortunate to know excellent guidance counselors, who, after testing our son for interest and abilities, put together a list of four colleges that had programs suited to his profile and which would likely accept him as a student. He chose CMC in Leadville, where he majored in ski-area management.
The location, teachers and curriculum were a perfect and happy fit … and changed everything! Our son graduated, stayed in the Vail Valley, exceled in further study programs, advanced through several successful jobs and a business of his own and now has come full circle back to CMC, where he was recently hired to head up and teach in the college's automobile-maintenance facility.
Colorado residents can be proud of their support of CMC, which fills a much-needed niche for many, making a significant contribution to better lives.
Fran and Vince Jones
Recommended Stories For You
Eagle Ranch
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- Letter: ‘Lovers of money’ caused Vail’s irreversible damage
- Cocchiarella: Rummage sale lease a ‘wicked problem’ for Eagle County Schools (column)
- Letter: Points of order and a recent Eagle-Vail Metro District ‘special’ meeting
- Lindley: Eagle County’s mental health crisis is ours to fix (column)
- Wissot: Why comedians can make fun of some people and not others (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Silverthorne man missing since summiting a 14er on Oct. 7 found alive
- After years of planning, Vail’s new $30M Interstate 70 underpass opens Friday, Oct. 13
- With Deer Valley Resort purchase finalized, it’s KSL Capital Partners vs. Vail Resorts
- Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, takes his life after girlfriend dies in avalanche
- UPDATE: Weather postpones search for Summit County man missing after hiking Missouri Mountain, a 14er