Letter: Thank you to Colorado Mountain College for our son’s education

Thank you for publishing the article about Colorado Mountain College and the letter from Dr. Carrie Hauser, CMC president ("Colorado Mountain College: 50 years of gratitude," Monday, Oct. 2).

We owe a great debt of gratitude to CMC for the education of our son, which prepared him for his successes the past 25 years. After high school in Washington State, our son did not want to continue his education. He was not an enthusiastic student, and there was no field or college he wanted to enter that suited his desired lifestyle.

We were fortunate to know excellent guidance counselors, who, after testing our son for interest and abilities, put together a list of four colleges that had programs suited to his profile and which would likely accept him as a student. He chose CMC in Leadville, where he majored in ski-area management.

The location, teachers and curriculum were a perfect and happy fit … and changed everything! Our son graduated, stayed in the Vail Valley, exceled in further study programs, advanced through several successful jobs and a business of his own and now has come full circle back to CMC, where he was recently hired to head up and teach in the college's automobile-maintenance facility.

Colorado residents can be proud of their support of CMC, which fills a much-needed niche for many, making a significant contribution to better lives.

Fran and Vince Jones

Eagle Ranch