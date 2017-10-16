Letter: Thanks for a great tournament, from Vail Valley Soccer Club director

With all of your support, work and dedication, we were able to host our largest tournament to date. We had 148 teams attend our tournament this year. We utilized 20 fields and had just fewer than 2,700 athletes and coaches attend this year. We estimated that 9,000 people attended our tournament. Restaurants, hotels and businesses were packed with athletes, coaches and families.

Thank you to our traveling referees and their dedication to the game. A special thank-you to our coaches and team managers who keep our teams organized and prepared. Thank you to all of our surrounding clubs that sent us guest players to round out our teams. Our sponsors and community partners make this tournament possible with their generous donations and sponsorship. Our medics kept our athletes safe on and off the field. Thank you for your quick and professional responses to our emergency situations this weekend.

Finally, a very special thank-you to our tournament staff: Your commitment to our club and players is evident in the passion and professionalism you put into this tournament. This was our best tournament to date, and I am excited to start planning next year.

A special shout out to the weather gods for keeping the snow away!

Gracias!

Kerri Thelen, M.S.

Recommended Stories For You

Executive director, Vail Valley Soccer Club