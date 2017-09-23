Letter: Thanks for your help with a flat bike tire in Vail
September 23, 2017
Thank you to the people who helped me when I got a flat.
I had just finished down-hilling with my friend Ricky and I was biking home to West Vail. Just past the Arrabelle, I was bumping a curb and I got a pinch flat. I pulled my bike onto the grass and turned it upside down and had a huge flat.
I had forgotten to bring my patch kit, so I couldn't replace my tire. And then they walked out and noticed my flat. They immediately came to help me, but my tire was unfixable. They took me to the nearest bike shop and paid for a new tube. I just wanted to say thank you so much — you were so helpful.
Andrew Forstl, age 9
Vail
