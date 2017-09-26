 Letter: Thanks to Holy Toledo for Hurricane Harvey help | VailDaily.com

Hats off to Heather and Eric Schultz, of Holy Toledo Consignment Store in Minturn. When asked, they generously gave the gently used clothing from their store to Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston Texas. Their generosity will help so many families who have lost everything. I can't thank them enough.

Anne Graubart

Houston, Texas

