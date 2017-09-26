Letter: Thanks to the community for another successful Hike, Wine & Dine

Amidst the twitter of golden aspen trees, Beaver Creek Mountain was once again the perfect destination for the ninth-annual Hike, Wine & Dine. More than 400 hikers enjoyed the spectacular scenery, great company, delicious food and a healthy hike to benefit patients at Shaw Cancer Center, a service of Vail Health Hospital.

This year's event celebrated the 10th anniversary of Jack's Place, our cancer-caring house. Thanks to the generosity of everyone involved, the event raised more than $140,000. Proceeds will benefit the endowment fund for Jack's Place to help secure its long-term future for patients in active treatment at Shaw. Through dollars raised at events like Hike, Wine & Dine, Jack's Place has provided respite for nearly 2,500 patients and their caregivers since 2007.

Special thanks to Sue Franciose and the Shaw Outreach Team for their tireless leadership and dedication to this event. Year after year, they make Hike, Wine & Dine a success and a treat, and we are very grateful to be the beneficiary of this beloved event.

I also want to thank 8100 Mountainside Bar, Beaver Creek Chophouse, The Dusty Boot, The Osprey Fireside Grill, Green Elephant Juicery, Grouse Mountain Grill, The Metropolitan, Rimini Gelato, Splendido at the Chateau and Vail Brewing Co. for providing the wonderful food and beverages at Hike, Wine & Dine. Finally, thanks to everyone who joined in this year's hike.

I'm continually reminded of the wonderful things the caring people of Eagle County make possible. Since its inception, Hike, Wine & Dine has raised more than $665,000 for Shaw patients. On behalf of Vail Health and our Shaw Cancer Center and Jack's Place, thank you.

Doris Kirchner

President and CEO, Vail Health