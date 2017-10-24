Letter: Two top candidates for Vail Town Council, Greg Moffet and Mark Gordon

There are a lot of candidates for Vail Town Council. There are a lot of candidates that are really nice people who I like tremendously. I've personally served with two of them — Mark Gordon and Greg Moffet — and you can consider me a big fan of both!

I endorse Greg and Mark and hope you will also consider voting for them. While I'm in the paper, I might as well ask you to also vote for Vail Recreation District ballot question 1A — it is important! Thank you for reading my letter, and don't forget to vote!

Kim Newbury Rediker

West Vail