Letter: Two top candidates for Vail Town Council, Greg Moffet and Mark Gordon
October 24, 2017
There are a lot of candidates for Vail Town Council. There are a lot of candidates that are really nice people who I like tremendously. I've personally served with two of them — Mark Gordon and Greg Moffet — and you can consider me a big fan of both!
I endorse Greg and Mark and hope you will also consider voting for them. While I'm in the paper, I might as well ask you to also vote for Vail Recreation District ballot question 1A — it is important! Thank you for reading my letter, and don't forget to vote!
Kim Newbury Rediker
West Vail
