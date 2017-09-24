 Letter: Vail workforce housing dilemma doesn’t compare to ‘Sophie’s Choice’ | VailDaily.com

With all due respect to Anne Esson's impassioned plea for wildlife preservation, I would like her to recognize that there is a big difference between the dilemma she is describing and the dilemma of "Sophie's Choice" ("Sophie's choice: Wildlife preservation or workforce housing?" Tuesday, Sept. 19).

How in the world can you compare a mother having to choose which child will be murdered by the Nazis with a community having to choose where to put workforce housing? Anne, please review the film and read your history so that you can avoid making such insulting comparisons.

Kenneth Wetcher

Vail

