Letter: Vail workforce housing dilemma doesn’t compare to ‘Sophie’s Choice’
September 24, 2017
With all due respect to Anne Esson's impassioned plea for wildlife preservation, I would like her to recognize that there is a big difference between the dilemma she is describing and the dilemma of "Sophie's Choice" ("Sophie's choice: Wildlife preservation or workforce housing?" Tuesday, Sept. 19).
How in the world can you compare a mother having to choose which child will be murdered by the Nazis with a community having to choose where to put workforce housing? Anne, please review the film and read your history so that you can avoid making such insulting comparisons.
Kenneth Wetcher
Vail
