Letter: Vice president’s actions in regards to flag not to be applauded

Those who applaud the vice president and I do not inhabit the same country.

He cheers a president who openly insults the mothers of NFL players, calling them "sons of bitches."

He honors a flag under which the U.S. Army jailed, water-boarded and killed members of the Philippine resistance who welcomed them as heroes at the end of the Spanish American War.

Under his flag, thousands of U.S. citizens were arrested and jailed in concentration camps solely because of their Japanese ancestry.

Under his flag, the Ku Klux Klan tortured, maimed, lynched and terrorized thousands, and one of its members was rewarded with a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

His flag celebrated the slaughter of more than 500 innocent women and children under the command of U.S. Army Capt. William Calley at My Lai, Vietnam.

His flag was carried by members of the Ohio National Guard as they fired on and killed four students at Kent State University.

His flag invaded Iraq for no reason other than that President George Bush, Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld wanted a war having nothing to do with the attack on Sept. 1, 2011, but gave rise to the Islamic state.

Would that our flag were an emblem of liberty, freedom for all citizens and peace. Perhaps those who kneel wish the same.

Lee Hegner

Denver