Letter: Vote for Jarnot to continue the school board’s positive direction

For the past four years, I have had the honor of serving on the Eagle County Board of Education, and am running for re-election to a second four-year term in the upcoming election. I am extremely proud of the great strides that our district has made and look forward to continuing this important work.

I am the mother of three students — a senior and a freshman at Battle Mountain High School and an eighth-grader at Berry Creek Middle School. My involvement in the schools has been varied and includes Edwards Elementary PTA, classroom volunteer, Wild West Day volunteer, superintendent interview committee, Berry Creek PTA secretary, Berry Creek school accountability, AVID tutor, Battle Mountain school accountability and six years on the District Accountability Committee. I have also served as a trustee of the Education Foundation of Eagle County since its inception in 2011 and a board member at Walking Mountain Science Center since 2009.

When I first joined the school board, Superintendent Dr. Jason Glass had just been hired. I participated with the board and administration in an extensive process to create a new strategic plan for the district. The resulting document, referred to as "The Altitude Report," laid out a direction that now guides our decision-making toward our mission to teach the children of Eagle County to have creative and active minds, compassion for others, enthusiasm for lifelong learning and the courage to act on their dreams.

I also helped to create and promote the 2016 mill levy and bond that our voters generously passed in support of our students. We can already see many exciting changes that have resulted from the funding. Bond capital projects are underway, and from the mill levy, additional funding is reaching our students and teachers. The future is bright for our schools.

I believe that all children deserve access to an excellent education. Equity does not always mean equal, and we must do whatever is needed to support the learning of all students. Our test scores showed significant growth this year, and the district is headed in a positive direction. I see the work of the school board to be important to all of our futures, and I will continue to work hard to ensure the success of all of our students. I would appreciate your vote for the Board of Education, District G.

Sincerely,

Recommended Stories For You

Shelly Jarnot

Eagle County Board of Education candidate