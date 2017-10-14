Letter: Vote for Peg Portscheller for CMC trustee is a vote for our kids

In the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 7, election all voters in the Colorado Mountain College District will be voting for several at-large Board of Trustee seats. One of these seats is in District 3 (Western Garfield County). I would like to encourage the voters here in Eagle County to consider supporting Peg Portscheller in that district, and here is why I think it is important we do so.

Peg has been in education (kindergarten to college level) for more than 40 years, including being the assistant superintendent in Eagle County for four years. During her tenure, I had the opportunity to work with her as the Head Start director. During that time, I experienced firsthand her high level skill set at dealing with curriculum, budgets, strategic planning and working with both educational and political figures at the state level, all of which helped our school district during some challenging years.

No one knows what it takes to ensure quality education more than Peg Portscheller. She is at once both an academic, knowing the research, as well as a common-sense practitioner, knowing what it takes to make a difference for all kids.

Vote for Peg. When she wins, our kids win.

Tsu Wolin-Brown

Edwards