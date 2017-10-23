Letter: Vote for Peg Portscheller for Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees

Many of you have just received your fall ballot envelope. I am writing and hoping you will take time to vote, as well as consider my endorsement of Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees candidate Peg Portscheller.

Peg has supported and become deeply involved in helping communities and schools develop strong structures that support the "school to career" movement. Becoming a CMC Board of Trustee member will help her to continue to improve the workforce readiness of our young adults in the rural communities of Colorado.

Eagle County residents may remember that Peg served as curriculum and assessment director and then assistant superintendent of Eagle County Schools for four years prior to becoming the superintendent of the Lake County School District. Peg has continued to keep herself well versed in the ongoing challenges of preparing students to engage themselves in job- and career-training opportunities around the country.

Peg has a legacy of truly believing in the American educational system and would fully endorse the growing stature of the Colorado Community College system. Her background in serving in key roles of leadership shows that she understands the financial, budgeting and depth and breadth of educational systems and structures. Her willingness to engage the public to share their visions of higher education will be a welcome part of her tenure as a Board of Trustee member.

Please join me in supporting Peg Portscheller's candidacy for CMC Board of Trustee.

Respectfully,

Barbara Romersheuser

Retired Eagle County Schools district library media coordinator and Eagle resident