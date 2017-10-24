Letter: Vote Mark Gordon for Vail Town Council
October 24, 2017
Mark Gordon will make a great addition to the Vail Town Council. As a result of serving with Mark on the Committee on Special Events for several years, I can attest to his willingness to seek consensus and engage with all town of Vail residents. Mark will represent us all as a council member. Thanks for your consideration.
Marco Valenti
Vail
