 Letter: Vote Mark Gordon for Vail Town Council

Letter: Vote Mark Gordon for Vail Town Council

Mark Gordon will make a great addition to the Vail Town Council. As a result of serving with Mark on the Committee on Special Events for several years, I can attest to his willingness to seek consensus and engage with all town of Vail residents. Mark will represent us all as a council member. Thanks for your consideration.

Marco Valenti

Vail

