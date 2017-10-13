Letter: Vote ‘yes’ to support Vail Recreation District programs, facilities
October 13, 2017
As a resident of Vail and user of the Vail Recreation District programs, I ask you to support the modest mill levy increase so we can keep the district's facilities and programs world class. It is a very reasonable request, considering the last increase was 24 years ago. Contact the district for your ballot, and please vote "yes" on Issue A; vote "yes" for recreation.
Bob Armour
Vail
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- Letter: ‘Lovers of money’ caused Vail’s irreversible damage
- Cocchiarella: Rummage sale lease a ‘wicked problem’ for Eagle County Schools (column)
- Letter: Thank you to Colorado Mountain College for our son’s education
- Wissot: Why comedians can make fun of some people and not others (column)
- Lindley: Eagle County’s mental health crisis is ours to fix (column)
Trending Sitewide
- After years of planning, Vail’s new $30M Interstate 70 underpass opens Friday, Oct. 13
- Silverthorne man missing since summiting a 14er on Oct. 7 found alive
- With Deer Valley Resort purchase finalized, it’s KSL Capital Partners vs. Vail Resorts
- Jury acquits Eagle County man of assault charges stemming from one-punch knockout at Avon gas station
- Rescued Silverthorne hiker recounts how he survived 80 hours lost in Colorado 14er backcountry