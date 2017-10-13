 Letter: Vote ‘yes’ to support Vail Recreation District programs, facilities | VailDaily.com

As a resident of Vail and user of the Vail Recreation District programs, I ask you to support the modest mill levy increase so we can keep the district's facilities and programs world class. It is a very reasonable request, considering the last increase was 24 years ago. Contact the district for your ballot, and please vote "yes" on Issue A; vote "yes" for recreation.

Bob Armour

Vail

