Letter: Way to go with inaugural Hike to the Mic, Beaver Creek Resort

I was extremely impressed with Beaver Creek's Hike to the Mic inaugural event. The caliber of talent at Spruce Saddle on Saturday, Sept. 16, was amazing (Elvis Costello and Elephant Revival), not to mention the breathtaking surroundings and just the general organization of this production. The Beaver Creek employees were so helpful and friendly and everyone seemed to have such a great time. Thanks to all involved in making this happen, and I can't wait for the next one.

Alan Lewis

Eagle-Vail